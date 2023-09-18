老外說I was miles away.不是指「他離你很遠」

開會時，David 做年度的業務報告，外國老闆突然說：

Sorry, I was miles away. Could you repeat that?

David 很不解，老闆明明就坐在對面，哪有隔幾哩，為什麼他要說 miles away？

原來 be miles away，是指「心不在焉」。來看看非常容易搞錯意思和 mile 相關的片語。

1. Be miles away

（Ｘ）在好幾哩之外

（Ｏ）心不在焉／一時走神了

Mile 我們熟悉的意思是「哩」，在口語中，不一定要是距離的計算，可以指「很大的距離」。

Be miles away 字面上是「很遠距離」，引申為「沒注意聽、出神了、心在不焉」。

很好用的口語。熟悉一下在對話中的應用：

• Sorry, I was miles away. What did you say? 抱歉，我沒注意，你剛說什麼？

• I don't mean to disturb you, you looked miles away -- but there's a call for you.

我不想打斷你，但你看來好像沒留意到，你的電話在響。

有些人會加強語氣，加一個 million，million miles away.

• Of course you don't remember me saying that—you were a million miles away the whole time!

你當然不記得了，你一直都心不在焉。

2. Go the extra mile

（Ｘ）再走一哩

（Ｏ）加倍努力／堅持不懈

Go the extra mile 是指「為了成功，付出額外的努力，而且付出的努力往往超出大家的期望」。

是一個很正向的片語，在 job interview 或 performance review，各種商業談話中，都很好用的表達。

• I like doing business with that company. They always go the extra mile.

我喜歡和這家公司往來。他們總是加倍努力。

• All those involved in the project were happy to go the extra mile to ensure success.

所有參與專案的人都很願意為確保項目成功多付出一點努力。

3. A mile off

（ｘ）距離一哩

（Ｏ）一眼看出來／顯而易見

一哩算是遠的距離，如果你在一哩外就能看見，就表示這件事「顯而易見、一眼就能看穿」，這就是 a mile off的意思。

• She's lying - you can tell it a mile off. 她在撒謊——一眼就能看得出來。

• I saw this coming from a mile away—you've been working too hard for too many days in a row not to come down with a really bad flu.

我早就跟你說了，你一連這麼多天賣力工作不休息，要不染上重流感都難。

4. Run a mile

（Ｘ）跑一哩路

（Ｏ）躲得遠遠的／很不情願

這也是個有畫面感的表達。Run a mile表面上是「跑一哩路」，你想請人做件事，他如果不想做，趕緊就跑得遠遠的，這就是 run a mile，指「很不情願、避之唯恐不及」。

• He'd run a mile if I asked him to marry me. 我要是提出和他結婚，他就會躲得遠遠的。

本圖、文經《英語島雜誌》授權刊登，追蹤Instagram。世界公民文化中心：商業英文學得又快又準。