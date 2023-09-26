大部分超導體的形成都是在極低溫，因此製備十分困難，日前當南韓科學家說他們發現可以在常溫中展現出超導性的LK-99，業界無比興奮。不過這項消息也隨後被科學家們推翻，因為他們發現就目前的實驗結果看來，其並不具備超導體特質。知名科學期刊Nature，更直接在8/16刊登論文表示LK-99並非超導體，為整場常溫超導體的奇幻之旅畫下句點，筆者根據該文章做了簡單摘要，透過這篇文章，讀者可以知道一些基本超導體知識以及表達看法的相關單字。

In late July, a groundbreaking discovery drew public attention. A South Korean team claimed that LK-99 exhibited superconductivity at normal pressure and room temperatures up to 127°C, contrasting with conventional superconductors that work at extremely low temperatures and pressures.

However, further investigations have shown that impurities, particularly copper sulfide, were responsible for its apparent characteristics of partial levitation over a magnet and sharp drops in electrical resistivity. Finally, multiple replication attempts dismissed the claim of room-temperature superconductivity in LK-99.

Groundbreaking 開創性的

這個字的語意可以從字面上來理解，Groundbreaking就是指「破土」，那破土就是建築工程或是種植的第一步，之後便是大樓建成或是穀物收穫，因此當使用這個字大部分是用來重大的新發現，或是解決事情的新方法，而這個發現在過去都沒有被提及，如一塊待開發的處女地。

In late July, a groundbreaking discovery drew public attention.

（在七月底，一則重大的發現引起了大眾的注意）

Thomas Edison lighted up the whole world with his groundbreaking invention of the first incandescent light bulb.

(湯馬士愛迪生用白熾燈泡這個重大發明點亮整個世界)

Exhibit 展示、展現

這個字主要是書面正式用語，跟他比較相像的近義詞包含show、display，另外exhibit還有一層意思特別指的是公開展示，因此其名詞型態exhibition就是特別指博物館裡頭的展覽。

A South Korean team claimed that LK-99 exhibited superconductivity.

(一個南韓團隊宣稱LK99展現出超導性)

The old man who fell down the stairs was sent to the hospital the next day after exhibiting signs of headache and memory loss.

(那位從樓梯上跌下來的老人在發現他表現出頭痛以及記憶缺失的症狀後就被送去醫院了)

Conventional 常規的、普通的

這是convention這個字的形容詞型態，convention指的就是為「社會所普遍接受的規則」，這裡需要特別點出traditional跟conventional 之間的差異，其中traditional多的是代代相傳的文化層面，而conventional則沒有代代相傳這個概念，它主要是強調當下的行為被社會所接受，或者是社會普遍認定的價值。因此一位conventional 的人並不一定是要traditional，他可以對文化一無所知但是他的行為一定是符合著社會的期待。

Conventional superconductors operate at extremely low temperatures and pressures.

(一般我們認知到超導體都要在極低的溫度以及氣壓下才能運作)

The conventional way of refusing others’ invitation in Taiwan starts by saying sorry first instead of providing the reason.

(在台灣，通常拒絕別人的邀請是要先說對不起而不是先說理由。)

Apparent顯而易見的

這個詞指的意思就是可以直觀察到的，它可以用來敘述一個人的情緒喜形於色，如第一個例句。另外它也可以用來敘述外顯的特質（apparent characteristics）、嫌疑（apparent suspicion）、效果（apparent effects）等等。

The anger in manager’s voice was so apparent that a sudden silence fell upon the office.

(經理語氣中的憤怒是如此明顯以至於整個辦公室突然靜了下來)

Copper sulfides were responsible for LK-99’s apparent characteristics of partial levitation over a magnet and sharp drops in electrical resistivity.

(LK-99那些展現出的磁鐵上的部分懸浮性以及電阻的快速下降等特質是因為硫化亞銅的緣故。)

Multiple 多重的、多次的

相信如果你是一個漫威迷 multi- 這個詞綴你一定不陌生，想是前陣子奇異博士的電影標題Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness《奇異博士2：失控多重宇宙》，就有multi-這個詞，multiverse就是將multi-加上universe這個詞所形成的新詞，意即多重宇宙，因此我們可以很輕易的把語意跟我們今天要去學習的新詞連結在一起。例如在這次的文章中，很多科學家會做多次的相同實驗（multiple replication）來重現韓國實驗團隊的結果，但是都以失敗告終。

Multiple replication attempts dismissed the claim of room-temperature superconductivity in LK-99.

(多次的復制實驗駁回了 LK-99 具有室溫超導性的說法)

There are multiple kinds of intelligences such as spatial intelligence and interpersonal intelligence.

(人們有著各種智能表現，像是空間智能以及人際溝通智能)

【TOEIC模擬試題】

Claire might have settled on a more ________ path of a married woman in Taiwan if she had not pursued her degree in Germany. “It makes me different and more confident in myself,” she said.

(A) apparent

(B) conventional

(C) ultimate

(D) groundbreaking

A good teacher should be able to offer ________ perspectives on the same issue, stimulating students to see things from different angles.

(A) multiple

(B) similar

(C) prosperous

(D) responsible

解析：

正解為(B)。本題為單字題，句意為「如果克萊爾沒有在德國攻讀學位，她可能會在台灣選擇一條更傳統的已婚婦女之路」各選項意思分別為(A) apparent 明顯的 (B) conventional 傳統一般的 (C) ultimate 最終的 (D) groundbreaking 創新的，（Ｂ）最符合句義，故選。

正解為(A)。本題是單字題，句意為「一個好的老師應該能夠對同一問題提出多種觀點，激發學生從不同的角度看待事物。」各選項意思分別為(A) multiple多元的 (B) similar 相似的 (C) prosperous富饒的 (D) responsible 負責的，（Ａ）最符合句義，故選。

文／蘇寬

內容提供◎TOEIC Program Taiwan - Chun Shin

