「I second that.」不是我排第二！開會最容易誤解的6句英文

大家在開會討論新產品上市計畫，討論得正熱烈，Nancy 的外籍同事突然插進來一句：

“May I come in here?”

這同事明明就坐在 Nancy 的旁邊，已經在會議室了，為何還問可不可以進來？

May I come in here? 其實是會議中常用的句子。今天來看看開會最容易誤解的英文句子。

1. May I come in here?

（Ｘ）我可以進來嗎？

（Ｏ）我可以打個岔嗎?

Come in 有很多意思，在這裡指「加入討論」，別人已經在講一件事，我們中途想打斷，就派得上用場：

• I’d like to come in here and make a suggestion. 我想打岔一下，給一個建議。

2. You can take the floor.

（Ｘ）你可以坐在地板上。

（Ｏ）該你發言了。

Floor 原意是「地板」，也可指「發言權」，這地板指的是「發言的講台」：

• I now invite the President to take the floor. 現在請總統講話。

• Whose turn is it to take the floor? 輪到誰發言了？

有 take，基本上就會有 give。Give the floor to，意思是「給……發言權」或「請……發言」。

• Mr. Johnson, we will give the floor to you next. Please allow your colleague a chance to finish speaking first.

Johnson先生，等等會請你發言。請先讓你的員工把話說完。

3. I'm afraid you are getting sidetracked.

（Ｘ）恐怕你被踢除了…

（Ｏ）恐怕你有點離題了。

Sidetrack 是一個合併字，side 是「一邊」，track 是「軌道」。「軌道另一邊」，引申為「轉移話題、離題」。

• Don’t get sidetracked by the audience’s questions. 不要被觀眾提問就轉移焦點。

Sidetrack 也能進一步延伸為「耽擱」。

• I'm sorry I'm late - I got sidetracked. 很抱歉遲到——我被其他事情耽擱了。

4. Are you with me on this?

（Ｘ）你跟我在一起嗎？

（Ｏ）你知道我的意思嗎？

Are you with me? 字面上是「你和我在一起嗎」，引申為「你知道我的意思嗎」。

詢問對方是否贊成自己，我們可以說：

• Are you with me or against me？你是贊成還是反對？

贊成的話，可以回答 "I am with you."。所以我們可以這樣理解：I am with you. 原始的意思是

「我和你在一起」，進一步延伸為「我理解你的意思」，再進一步是「我贊同你的想法」。

5. I move to end this discussion.

（Ｘ）我走了，這場討論就結束了。

（Ｏ）我提議結束這個討論。

Move 我們熟悉的意思是「移動、離開」，move 其實也有在會議上「提議、動議」的意思。例如：

• I move to adjourn the meeting. 我提議停止會議。

• I move that the proposal be accepted. 我提議接受這項建議。

6. I second that.

（Ｘ）我排第二。

（Ｏ）我附議／我也這樣想/我支持這個觀點。

會議中有人先表達了一個觀點，你想要表示贊同，可以說 I second that。 Second 是第二，這兒指我同意第一個人所講的，所以我是第二。例如：

A："I could use a drink." 我想喝杯飲料。

B："I'll second that (= I agree with you)!" 我贊成！

本圖、文經《英語島雜誌》授權刊登，追蹤Instagram。世界公民文化中心：商業英文學得又快又準。