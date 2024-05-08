＂Stay loose＂楊紫瓊給哈佛畢業生的建議，是什麼意思？

哈佛法學院的畢業典禮邀請楊紫瓊做演講。演講中，她給了畢業生三個建議，第一是＂stay loose＂；第二個是”Know your limits”；第三個是＂Find your people＂。第二和第三，字面容易理解，Know your limits是「知道自己的限制」；Find your people，是「找到自己人」。那什麼是stay loose呢？Loose不是「散漫」、「鬆掉」嗎？勸人很散漫，這是什麼玄機嗎？一起來看看Stay loose以及和loose道地的用法。

1. Stay loose

（Ｘ）一直很散漫

（Ｏ）淡定、放鬆，保持冷靜

Loose這個字，常用形容詞，意思是「鬆的、散開的」，例如：

My shoelace is loose. 我鞋帶鬆了。

Stay的意思是「保持」，大家一定不陌生賈伯斯在史丹佛大學畢業典禮的演講，結語＂Stay hungry. Stay foolish.”。Stay是指「保持在某種狀態」。Stay loose是處在放鬆的狀態，亦即「鎮定自若，不慌不忙」。

“When falling, the tendency is to tighten up, to brace for impact. But in truth, the safest thing one can do is remain calm, even curious, about the shifting world around you.”

楊紫瓊演講中說：「跌倒時，人往往會收緊自己的身體去因應沖擊。事實上，最安全的方式，是保持輕鬆，還能對周圍不斷變化的世界充滿好奇。」

來看看stay loose的例句：

Just Stay loose, man. Everything’ll be all right. 兄弟，只要保持冷靜，一切都會好的。

也可以用hang 代替stay，意思一樣：

Try to hang loose and don't let it bother you. 保持冷靜，別讓這事干擾你。

2. Cut loose

（Ｘ）把東西切鬆

（Ｏ）擺脫／獨立／解放

Cut loose有好幾個意思，是職場常見的片語。第一個是「脫離、切斷」，指刻意疏遠、撇清關係：

He could not believe that the firm he has served for so long would cut him loose. 他沒想到服務這麼多年的公司會解僱他。

它也有「擺脫約束、獨立自主」的意思：

I guess it’s time I cut loose. 我想我該自立了。

We got through to lunch and in the afternoon were able to cut loose. 我們吃過午餐，下午就可以放鬆了。

3. Loose ends

（Ｘ）沒繫牢的結局

（Ｏ）未完成的事、鎖碎的事

loose ends 本指「鬆垂、沒有繫牢的線端」，引申為「待完成的工作」，常搭配 tie up。 Tie up 指「繫上、綁緊」，把線頭綁緊，引申為「把事情、問題處理好」。

例句:

I tied up some loose ends before leaving my office and going home. 我把一些待辦的事情處理完後便下班回家了。

還有一個用法，是at a loose ends，意思是「閒來無事、不知道要做什麼好」。

用法：

If you find yourself at a loose end, you could always clean the bathroom. 如果閒著沒事，你總還可以去打掃一下浴室嘛。

4. Loose cannon

（Ｘ）鬆散的的大砲

（Ｏ）火爆脾氣的人，容易闖禍的人，我行我素的人

Cannon原指「大砲」，或「飛機上的機關槍」，loose cannon，字面意思是沒拴好的大砲，可想而知，有多危險，loose cannon引申為「火爆脾氣、不受控制的人」。

Jason is an enthusiastic smart worker, but he can be a bit of a loose cannon. That’s why I get him to approve everything through me before he does it.

Jason是個充滿熱情的聰明的同事，但他總是我行我素，行為完全無法預料。所以我要求他在做任何事情之前先得到我的同意。

本文經《英語島雜誌》授權刊登，追蹤Instagram。世界公民文化中心：商業英文學得又快又準。